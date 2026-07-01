South32 Sells Aluminium Arm, Coles Pursues Greencross

The Australian share market opened the 2027 financial year with a weaker performance, marked by significant corporate movements. Mining giant South32 confirmed a substantial $9.8 billion divestment of its aluminium business to US firm Alcoa. The deal, which forms a cornerstone for Alcoa, includes South32’s bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia, alongside a series of other Australian and Brazilian assets, reshaping the global aluminium landscape.

Meanwhile, supermarket giant Coles found itself navigating market volatility. Coles is a major Australian supermarket giant, offering a wide range of groceries, fresh produce, and household goods to consumers across the country. Its shares dipped following an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) ruling. Concurrently, Coles is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire TPG’s Greencross, valued at $4 billion. Should an agreement be reached, the acquisition is expected to be financed through a combination of debt and available cash.

In other significant corporate news, high-end retailer Winning Group has commenced preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) on the ASX next year. Winning Group is a high-end retailer known for its premium homeware and appliances. The company has appointed three advisory firms, with market speculation suggesting a potential valuation of $1 billion. Additionally, a frontrunner for the CEO position has reportedly been identified. In the resources sector, Orica has greenlit a new hydrogen hub project, and Woodside Energy is expanding its operations into the Bass Strait, signalling continued investment in energy infrastructure.