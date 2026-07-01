Peel Mining Scheme Implemented, Aeris Acquisition Complete

Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX) today announced the successful implementation of its scheme of arrangement with Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS). Peel Mining Limited is a mineral exploration and development company primarily engaged in identifying and developing base and precious metal deposits. The scheme resulted in the acquisition of 100% of Peel’s shares by Aeris, marking a significant corporate milestone for both entities. This follows previous approvals from Peel shareholders and the Federal Court of Australia.

Under the terms of the Scheme, all Peel shares have now been officially transferred to Aeris. Peel shareholders who held shares at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 24 June 2026, which was the designated Record Date, have been issued the scheme consideration. This consideration amounts to 0.3363 Aeris Shares for every one Peel share held. Special provisions are in place for ineligible foreign shareholders and small shareholders who did not make an election (Non-Electing Small Shareholders); their scheme consideration will be issued to a sale agent who will then sell those Aeris shares and remit any resulting proceeds to the respective shareholders, as detailed in the Scheme Booklet.

Following the successful implementation of the scheme, an application will be made to remove Peel Mining Limited from the official list of the ASX. This delisting is expected to occur as at the close of trade on 2 July 2026, or as soon as practicable thereafter. For shareholders seeking additional information regarding the scheme, further details can be found in the Scheme Booklet. Assistance is also available via the dedicated Shareholder Information Line, operating Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 7:00pm (Sydney time).