Aeris Resources Finalises Peel Mining Acquisition, Boosting Growth Platform

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), an Australian mid-tier copper and gold producer, today announced the successful implementation of its scheme of arrangement to acquire 100% of the shares in Peel Mining Limited. Aeris operates two producing assets, Tritton Copper Operations in NSW and Cracow Gold Operations in Queensland, alongside a robust pipeline of growth projects. The acquisition, finalised on 1 July 2026, represents a significant strategic expansion for the company.

Under the terms of the implemented scheme, all shares in Peel Mining have now been officially transferred to Aeris, concluding the acquisition process. Eligible Peel shareholders have received new Aeris shares as the Scheme Consideration, amounting to 0.3363 Aeris shares for every one Peel share they held. For Ineligible Foreign Shareholders and Non-electing Small Shareholders, the corresponding new Aeris shares were issued to a designated sale agent. This agent will proceed with the sale of these shares, ensuring the net proceeds are distributed to the respective shareholders in adherence to the scheme’s established process.

Aeris Executive Chairman, Andre Labuschagne, expressed his satisfaction with the completion, remarking, “Completing the acquisition of Peel today marks a major milestone for Aeris. It significantly strengthens the future of our Tritton Copper Operations and robustly supports our long-term growth platform.” Mr. Labuschagne also extended his appreciation to Peel shareholders for their overwhelming support, warmly welcoming them to the Aeris register as the company continues its trajectory to grow the business, expand its production profile, and create sustained long-term value for all shareholders.