Magellan Financial Group Completes Barrenjoey Merger, Set for Rebrand and Leadership Shift

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX: MFG) today announced the successful completion of its merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners Group, a significant step following overwhelming shareholder support and regulatory approvals. The merger creates a diversified Australian financial services group, combining Magellan’s investment management and distribution expertise with Barrenjoey’s financial markets and corporate finance capabilities. Magellan Financial Group, an investment manager and financial services firm, currently manages over $40 billion in assets across various investment solutions. The merged entity will be rebranded Barrenjoey Group Limited, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 2026 Annual General Meeting, with a proposed change of its ASX ticker to BJY.

The newly formed group will operate across three core segments: Investment Management, Financial Markets, and Corporate Finance. Investment Management will encompass public and private investment solutions, including Magellan Global Listed Infrastructure and Barrenjoey Private Capital. Financial Markets will focus on fixed income, equities sales, trading, research, and financing in Australia and New Zealand, while Corporate Finance will provide strategic advisory and capital markets solutions. Brian Benari, appointed Chief Executive Officer, stated that bringing these complementary businesses together broadens their product and service offering, diversifies earnings, and strengthens the balance sheet, enhancing the ability to deliver outstanding outcomes for clients. David Gonski AC has been appointed Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

As part of the merger consideration, MFG issued 106.8 million ordinary shares to Barrenjoey shareholders. These shares, including those issued to CEO Brian Benari and key founders, are subject to a combination of escrow and dealing restrictions, extending up to nine years, with a weighted average time to vesting or release of approximately 5.5 years. The company also announced its full-year financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 will be released on Thursday, 27 August 2026, with a final dividend expected to be announced, carrying an ex-dividend date of 1 September 2026 and payment on 16 September 2026.