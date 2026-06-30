New CGT Rules Reshape Australian Investment Landscape

Australia’s investment landscape is bracing for significant shifts with the government’s upcoming capital gains tax (CGT) reforms, set to commence in July next year. The new system will replace the current 50 per cent capital gains discount with one calculated in line with the consumer price index, meaning investors will pay tax on an asset’s value increase minus inflation. A new minimum CGT rate of 30 per cent will also apply. While the full impact is a year away, experts anticipate an earlier shift on the ASX, with expectations of more funds flowing into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and potentially less into start-ups, which could curb initial public offerings. The changes have already prompted considerable debate.

Despite broader investor concerns, some see an upside for the sharemarket, particularly passive ETFs. Emanuel Datt, chief investment officer at Datt Capital, an investment firm, suggests the reforms could encourage greater investment in equities. He noted ETFs offer security and reduced concentration risk, making them a logical stepping stone for new sharemarket investors. Alex Vynokur, chief executive of Betashares, an ETF provider, observed strong interest from both retail investors and financial advisors. Mr Vynokur highlighted that ETFs, by netting gains and losses internally, could potentially offer a lower tax bill compared to holding individual stocks, positioning his industry as an “unintended winner.”

Conversely, critics argue the reforms risk stifling innovation by making investments in “growth” companies less appealing due to potentially higher tax on substantial value surges. In response, the government has proposed carve-outs, allowing founders, employees, and investors in qualifying start-ups to retain the 50 per cent discount. These exemptions are contingent on strict conditions for businesses deemed “innovative” and include a $10 million lifetime cap on pre-tax capital gains per individual. Mr Vynokur questioned the practical administration and subjective definition of “innovative.” While Professor My Nguyen, a finance academic at RMIT, acknowledged the carve-outs could “significantly soften the impact” on the start-up sector, she stressed effectiveness would depend heavily on detailed eligibility rules.