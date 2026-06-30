Daily Special: Saluda Medical, BSA, AnteoTech, Brazilian Critical Minerals

Australian shares were little changed at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.03% to 8826.2 at 12:55pm. Gains in the major banks and technology stocks offset weakness in gold miners, with Commonwealth Bank up 0.9% and Life360, Xero and Codan also trading higher. Gold stocks led the declines as bullion prices retreated. Northern Star fell 5.6%, Evolution Mining lost 4.6% and Newmont eased 1.9%, while Capricorn Metals rose after securing federal approval for its Mount Gibson Gold Project. In company news, Euroz Hartleys agreed to sell its Capital Markets business to BMO Financial Group for $145 million, while Atlas Arteria edged higher after IFM Investors lifted its stake to 55%.





In small cap business news,





Saluda Medical (ASX: SLD) wins FDA approval for new spinal cord stimulation device

Saluda Medical has received U.S. FDA approval for its new CAP24 surgical paddle lead, expanding its Evoke spinal cord stimulation platform into the surgical implant market. The approval allows the company to target neurosurgeons and orthopaedic surgeons, broadening its addressable market beyond its existing customer base. The company plans a phased U.S. launch in the second half of 2026, with broader commercial rollout later in the year. Management said the approval strengthens Saluda’s growth profile and is expected to improve productivity across its existing U.S. commercial network.





BSA (ASX: BSA) secures Foxtel contract extension through to 2029

BSA has secured a two-year extension to its Foxtel contract, taking the agreement through to October 2029, with Foxtel retaining options to extend the partnership until October 2031. The company remains Foxtel’s sole national supplier for commercial project work, continuing a relationship that began in 1998. The extension supports BSA’s long-term revenue outlook and reinforces its position as a key provider of telecommunications and smart infrastructure services, with the partnership set to continue into its 33rd year.

AnteoTech (ASX: ADO) advances battery technology with new product launch

AnteoTech has launched its new Anteo C primer coating additive for lithium-ion batteries and shipped a 20-litre sample to a South Korean manufacturer for manufacturing-scale evaluation following successful pilot trials. The PFAS-free product is designed to improve battery performance while supporting lower-cost, water-based manufacturing processes. The company said Anteo C expands its Advanced Battery Technology product portfolio and opens new commercial opportunities across the global lithium-ion battery supply chain, with additional customer engagement underway in South Korea, India and other international markets.



