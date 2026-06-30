NTAW Holdings Secures Extended Waiver and New Covenants for Borrowing Facility

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX: NTD), a diversified Australian investment company focused on long-term value creation across various sectors, has announced an update regarding its borrowing facility and financial covenants with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). The company continues its engagement with CBA, leading to key developments concerning its financial arrangements.

Commonwealth Bank has agreed to extend its waiver period for NTAW Holdings, covering any potential default arising from non-compliance with certain financial covenants up to and including 31 December 2026. This extends a previous waiver, which was announced on 12 March 2026, and covered non-compliance up to 30 June 2026. Additionally, the latest agreement introduces new financial covenants that will apply for the financial year ending 30 June 2027.

In a demonstration of its commitment to managing its debt, NTAW Holdings has repaid a significant $13.2 million of its CBA borrowing facility since 30 June 2025. CBA has reiterated its continued support for NTAW, indicating alignment with the company’s current trading environment. The borrowing facility itself remains active, with its expiry date firmly set for 30 September 2027. This announcement received approval and authorisation for release from NTAW’s Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.