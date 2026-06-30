Gold Mountain Secures A$4.5 Million Placement for Brazilian Exploration

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) has announced a significant capital raise, securing a binding commitment to raise $4.5 million through a placement of 45,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares. The shares, issued at $0.10 each, will be subscribed by a new institutional investor. Gold Mountain is a mineral exploration company focused on rare earth elements (REE) with projects in Brazil and Papua New Guinea (PNG). While its assets are primarily centred around REE and niobium, the company is also exploring a diverse range of tenements for lithium, tungsten, nickel, copper, and gold. This strategic capital injection aims to accelerate exploration efforts.

The new shares will be issued under the $6 million capacity approved at the company’s recent general meeting and will rank equally with existing ordinary shares. The funds raised are primarily directed towards advancing exploration at Gold Mountain’s rare earth and lithium projects situated across Brazil. This includes highly prospective lithium project regions in areas like Salinas, Borborema Province, and the São Francisco Craton, as well as REE projects in locations such as Jequie. The capital infusion is set to bolster accelerated exploration programs in these key areas, with the balance allocated to general working capital.

Executive Director David Evans welcomed the outcome, expressing his pleasure with the strong support garnered from the new institutional investor. Mr Evans highlighted that this commitment would serve to strengthen the company’s capital table. He further commented that “The level of demand reflects confidence in the quality and potential of the Company’s project portfolio.” An Appendix 3B detailing the specifics of this placement will accompany the official announcement.