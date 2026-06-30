Clime Investment Management Completes Strategic Reforms, Declares Dividend

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX: CIW) operates as an investment management firm. The company provides financial advice, wealth management, and investment solutions. Clime has delivered a significant business update, confirming completion of several strategic initiatives and declaring a fully franked interim dividend. These developments align with its objective of operating as a mandate-led investment business with reduced operational complexity.

Key completed initiatives include the sale of its Clime International Fund and Clime All Cap Fund. Furthermore, 30% equity in James Street Private Wealth was sold to its founder. Clime Private Wealth and MTIS businesses are now consolidated within a private wealth group structure where Clime Investment Management holds a strategic interest. This combined group manages $2.1 billion in funds under advice across two distinct businesses. A binding term sheet has also been executed for a joint venture to operate Clime’s SMA and MDA solutions, with Clime remaining involved in their development.

The company’s core portfolio, Clime Capital (ASX: CAM), has demonstrated strong performance, outperforming its benchmark over the past 12 months. This positive outcome positions Clime to receive performance fees exceeding $1 million for the financial year ending 30 June 2026. This financial result underscores the company’s focus on improving investment performance as part of its strategic realignment.

Following the completion of these initiatives, Clime Investment Management Limited’s Board has declared a fully franked dividend of 0.3 cents per share. This decision, previously foreshadowed in the 27 February 2026 half-year results, confirms the payout. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 3 July 2026, with payment to shareholders anticipated on 24 July 2026.