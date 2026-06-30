Brazilian Critical Minerals Unveils Robust Economics for Ema Rare Earths Project

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX: BCM) has announced the completion of its Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the wholly-owned Ema Rare Earths Project in southeastern Amazonas, Brazil. The BFS reveals exceptional economics, projecting a post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of US$1.47 billion and an impressive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 105%. Initial capital expenditure for Stage 1 is estimated at US$74 million, with a rapid payback period of just six months. Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd (BCM) is an Australian-listed critical minerals company focused on developing rare earth projects to support global electrification trends.

The study forecasts average life-of-mine (LOM) operating costs (C1) at US$8.84 per kilogram of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), positioning Ema among the lowest-cost rare earth projects globally. The project is anticipated to have a 20-year operational life, producing an average of 5,500 tonnes of TREO annually in the form of a premium mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC). Utilising an in-situ recovery (ISR) method, the project benefits from reduced mining intensity and lower infrastructure requirements, further bolstered by a CO2 capture storage system that enhances its environmental credentials.

Managing Director Andrew Reid commented that the BFS “further reinforce[s] our belief that Ema has the potential to emerge as one of the most compelling rare earth development projects globally.” He highlighted the combination of low capital intensity, low operating costs, and robust financial returns. Mr. Reid also emphasised Ema’s strategic importance as a potential long-term source of magnet rare earths outside China, addressing the increasing global demand for diversified supply chains. The company is now progressing towards project financing, permitting, and a Final Investment Decision.