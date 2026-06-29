ASX Advances Amid Corporate Shifts and Gold Discoveries

The Australian share market experienced positive movement today, with robust performances from the technology and mining sectors leading the overall gains. Despite the broader market strength, biotechnology major CSL faced a potential challenge, flagging a setback in the European Union regarding its Tavenos product. This development caught investor attention amidst other corporate news, including Karoon’s decision to lift capital expenditure and the departure of the Atlas chairwoman.

Significant activity was reported across the resources landscape. Ramelius Gold announced the successful divestment of its Forrestania gold mine in Western Australia, fetching a considerable $300 million. Concurrently, Andrew and Nicola Forrest’s Greatland Gold revealed a substantial gold bonanza, with the WA-based miner reporting an impressive 62 per cent increase in its estimated gold reserves. This significant discovery further solidifies the mining billionaires’ strategic investment in the company, highlighting the ongoing value within the Australian gold sector.

In broader business news, Firmus, an entity known for undertaking significant development projects, is charting an ambitious course with a massive expansion plan in Indonesia, projecting potential revenues of $43 billion. The company is strategically shifting its focus by cultivating relationships with smaller customers as it diversifies its operations away from Australia, where its projects have recently encountered closer scrutiny from government bodies and taxpayers alike. Furthermore, central bankers from the Bank for International Settlements issued a stark warning, suggesting that the rapid acceleration of the AI boom, combined with escalating private credit risks, could precipitate a financial crisis reminiscent of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. They cited “excessive” expenditure on new data centres and complex, opaque transactions as key contributors to this potential instability.