Orbminco Reports High-Grade Shallow Gold Intersections at Majestic North Project

Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) announced on 29 June 2026 an interim update from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the 100% owned Majestic North Gold Project, located approximately 65 km south-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. Orbminco Limited is an Australian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Majestic North Gold Project. The project comprises a 127 square kilometre tenement package, including a granted mining lease, near existing gold operations and infrastructure. The company reported high-grade shallow gold intersections from the first stage of the program.

The initial results are from a ten-hole Resource Development infill drilling program, targeting inferred mineralisation within the shallow optimised pit shell. Key intercepts include 2 metres at 17.69 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 19 metres, including 1 metre at 33.36 g/t gold from 19 metres (MNRC253), and 1 metre at 8.05 g/t gold from 20 metres (MNRC256). Nine out of the ten infill holes returned gold values above a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off, with five intersecting shallow mineralisation from approximately 19 metres downhole, consistent with the project’s supergene-enriched horizons.

These positive results have the potential to improve the quality of the current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource, which stands at 1.38 Mt at 1.14 g/t Au for approximately 50,300 ounces. Specifically, they may enhance the higher-grade domain of 249 kt at 2.42 g/t Au for 19,300 ounces. Assays for the remaining sixteen structural junction holes and one deeper basement hole are still pending and will be reported upon verification. Orbminco intends to incorporate all drilling results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2026 and feed the findings into Stage 1 mining studies.