Daily Special: Clarity Pharmaceuticals, First Au, SRJ Technologies

Australian shares traded modestly higher at midday as investors returned to technology stocks and monitored developments in the Middle East after reports the US and Iran had agreed to halt recent hostilities. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.07%, to 8,835.20 at 12.11pm AEST, with eight of the 11 sectors trading higher. Technology led the market, with Xero up 5.1%, WiseTech Global gaining 4.3% and Life360 jumping 10.3%. Healthcare stocks also advanced, led by Neuren Pharmaceuticals, which surged 29.1% after its Rett syndrome treatment moved closer to European approval. Telix Pharmaceuticals rose 4.3% and Pro Medicus added 2.8%, while utilities lagged as APA Group fell 4.4% and Origin Energy lost 1.8%.

In other company news,

Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX: CU6) earns top EANM presentations for prostate cancer imaging program

Clarity Pharmaceuticals will present new data on its SAR-bisPSMA diagnostic and therapeutic programs at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Congress in October, including a Top Rated Oral Presentation from the Co-PSMA trial and case studies highlighting the potential of its prostate cancer imaging and treatment platform. The company said the presentations reinforce the growing body of evidence supporting its copper-based radiopharmaceuticals, with trial data showing improved detection of recurrent prostate cancer compared with standard imaging and additional case reports demonstrating patients achieving undetectable disease following treatment with 67Cu-SAR-bisPSMA.

First Au (ASX: FAU) expands WA gold portfolio with Riverina East acquisition

First Au has agreed to acquire the Riverina East Gold Project from Viking Mines, adding 11 mineral licences and a highly prospective exploration package in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The acquisition includes the historic First Hit mine, which previously produced 30,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.7 grams per tonne. The project is located near Ora Banda Mining’s Riverina operations and includes the prospective Bifrost target. First Au will pay $1.2 million in cash and $1 million in shares upfront, with additional performance-based consideration linked to exploration success and future resource growth.

SRJ Technologies (ASX: SRJ) partners with Nexxis to advance robotics inspection offering

SRJ Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with industrial robotics specialist Nexxis Technology to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding its remote inspection and emissions monitoring capabilities. The agreement provides SRJ’s Air Control Entech business with access to Nexxis’ advanced robotics platforms and 3D mapping technology. The companies will investigate a capital-efficient commercial model under which Nexxis supplies and maintains robotic equipment while SRJ delivers inspection and advisory services. Management said the partnership is expected to broaden SRJ’s inspection capabilities, improve access to larger contracts and strengthen its presence in global energy markets.