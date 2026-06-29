DGR Global Acquires Strategic Stake in Sunstone Metals, Gains Board Representation

DGR Global Limited (ASX: DGR), a company dedicated to the creation of resource exploration, development, and mining entities, has announced a significant strategic investment in Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX: STM). DGR employs a team of geoscientists to identify projects capable of yielding world-class discoveries of attractive commodities. The company has acquired a 10% shareholding in Sunstone through a placement of new shares, investing AU$4,970,296. This investment also secures DGR the right to nominate a director to the Sunstone Board, a right that will be maintained as long as DGR holds 10% or more of Sunstone’s issued capital.

The investment saw DGR acquire 28,401,689 shares at 17.5 cents per share, forming a cornerstone part of a larger AU$9.94 million placement undertaken by Sunstone. Funds raised from this placement are earmarked to accelerate exploration activities across Sunstone’s highly prospective copper-gold portfolio in Ecuador. Key projects include the El Palmar–Verde Chico project on the Toachi Fault in northern Ecuador and the Bramaderos Project in the country’s south. DGR’s extensive experience in identifying and advancing major copper-gold porphyry systems in Ecuador, notably from its involvement with SolGold plc, is expected to assist Sunstone in its exploration endeavours.

DGR’s CEO and Managing Director, Nick Mather, expressed strong conviction in Sunstone’s potential, stating, “DGR believes that Sunstone holds the potential to define another world-class copper-gold porphyry asset in Ecuador.” He highlighted the Toachi Fault trend’s proven capacity to host significant deposits like Cascabel and Llurimagua, positioning El Palmar as a compelling exploration target. Mather affirmed DGR’s commitment to supporting Sunstone’s exploration strategy, aiming to contribute valuable technical expertise, strategic oversight, and active board participation to maximise shareholder value in a period of high global demand for copper and gold.