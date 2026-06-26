Federal Deficit Halved Amid ASX Fluctuations

Australia’s federal budget deficit has been significantly slashed by half, reaching $11 billion 11 months into the financial year. This substantial improvement is primarily attributed to a combination of delayed government spending and a surge in tax revenue. Concurrently, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a wavering session, appearing set for a weekly fall despite some sector-specific rebounds across the market.

On the market front, shares remained largely flat near midday (AEST). Gold miners, however, saw a rebound as the precious metal stabilised around the US$4000 mark. Major mining conglomerate BHP also made headlines with an announcement regarding a reshaping of its executive team, signalling ongoing internal adjustments. Separately, technology giant Apple saw its shares drop following what has been described as an unprecedented series of price increases across much of its product line, a move that is largely without equivalent in the company’s modern history.

Corporate governance is also in the spotlight, with proxy adviser Ownership Matters advocating for new regulations mandating 10-year audit tenders. Ownership Matters is a firm that advises shareholders on corporate governance issues and voting. This push follows the recent KPMG scandal and could potentially eliminate one-third of the embattled accounting firm’s top-tier audit contracts, mirroring UK-style caps. KPMG is a global accounting firm providing audit, tax, and advisory services. Further global market sentiment saw concerns raised over the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with questions emerging about the sustainability of the current rally and the trillions being poured into the sector. Geopolitical events also impacted markets, with an attack in the Strait of Hormuz disrupting efforts to restore shipping traffic through the critical waterway.