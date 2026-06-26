Magellan Infrastructure Fund (MICH) Trading Resumes After Operational Hiccup

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) – Active ETF (ASX: MICH) announced today that trading in its securities has fully resumed following a temporary pause. The Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) – Active ETF is an exchange-traded fund managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited, focusing on investing in a portfolio of global infrastructure companies while aiming to hedge currency exposure for Australian investors. The responsible entity, Magellan Asset Management Limited, confirmed that the operational issue which caused the disruption has been successfully rectified.

The pause in trading, which was reported on June 26, 2026, was attributed to an operational issue experienced by the fund’s market maker. This technical impediment temporarily affected the ability of market makers to facilitate normal trading in MICH securities on the ASX. Importantly, Magellan Asset Management Limited reassured investors that despite the trading pause, the Fund’s published indicative Net Asset Value (iNAV) remained unaffected and continued to be disseminated regularly. This ensured transparency regarding the underlying value of the Fund’s holdings throughout the period of operational concern.

Following diligent efforts, Magellan Asset Management Limited has confirmed that the underlying operational problem with the market maker has been successfully resolved. Consequently, market making activities for the Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) – Active ETF have fully resumed. The resumption of market making means investors can once again trade MICH securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as per standard market operations, providing liquidity and continuity for unitholders.