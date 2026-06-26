Resimac Settles A$1 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Transaction

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC), a leading non-bank lender and multi-channel business, has confirmed the settlement of a A$1 billion prime residential mortgage securitisation transaction, named Resimac Premier 2026-2. The company’s integrated business model encompasses originating, servicing, and funding prime and non-conforming residential mortgages and asset finance products. This significant transaction marks Resimac’s third bond issuance for the 2026 calendar year, reinforcing its access to diversified funding platforms.

The benchmark senior tranche of the Resimac Premier 2026-2 transaction was priced at 108 basis points over the 1-month BBSW. The issuance attracted robust participation from real money investors, drawing interest from both domestic and offshore accounts, signalling strong market confidence in the securitised assets. National Australia Bank Limited served as the Arranger for the transaction, while Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, and United Overseas Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers, facilitating the successful placement of the bonds.

The A$1 billion total issuance was comprised of various bond classes, including A1, A2, AB, B, C, D, E, F, and G, each with differing expected ratings and credit support levels. For instance, the A1, A2, and AB classes received expected ratings of AAA (sf) / AAAsf from S&P and Fitch, highlighting their high credit quality. The transaction’s successful settlement further bolsters Resimac’s funding position, allowing it to continue supporting its extensive portfolio of home loans and asset finance products.