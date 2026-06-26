Airlie Australian Share Fund Resumes Trading After Operational Halt

Magellan Asset Management Limited, acting as the responsible entity for the Airlie Australian Share Fund – Active ETF (ASX: AASF), announced on Thursday that trading in the fund’s securities has fully resumed following a temporary interruption. The Airlie Australian Share Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to the Australian share market through a portfolio of Australian equities, aiming to outperform its benchmark over the long term.

The pause in trading for AASF was specifically initiated due to an operational issue encountered by the fund’s designated market maker, a crucial participant in ensuring liquidity and efficient pricing on the exchange. Magellan Asset Management reassured investors that, importantly, the published Indicative Net Asset Value (iNAV) for the fund remained entirely unaffected throughout the period of the pause and continued to be disseminated as usual. This consistent publication of iNAV ensured that investors had continuous access to the fund’s real-time valuation information, maintaining a level of transparency despite the temporary halt in market transactions.

The company confirmed that the technical issue impacting the market maker has now been successfully resolved, allowing for the restoration of normal operations. With this rectification complete, market making activities for the Airlie Australian Share Fund – Active ETF have fully recommenced. This development facilitates the regular buying and selling of the fund’s securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, ensuring continuous liquidity and efficient price discovery for investors in AASF after the brief operational interruption.