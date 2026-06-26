Vault Minerals Extinguishes All Gold Hedges, Maximising Gold Price Exposure

Vault Minerals Limited (ASX: VAU) has announced the accelerated settlement of all remaining gold hedge positions, a move consistent with its disciplined capital management strategy and ongoing commitment to value-accretive capital management. Vault Minerals Limited is a prominent player in the minerals sector, with a focus on precious metals. This strategic decision sees the company become entirely unhedged, thereby maximising its exposure to prevailing gold prices.

The company proactively settled 10,233 outstanding ounces that were scheduled for delivery in Q1 FY27. These ounces were contracted at an average price of A$2,797 per ounce, with the settlement requiring consideration of $31.2 million. Crucially, this initiative was fully funded from Vault’s substantial cash reserves, which stood at $728 million as at 31 March 2026. The company confirmed that this settlement was achieved with no resulting dilution to shareholders, upholding its commitment to preserving shareholder value.

This latest action builds upon Vault Minerals’ earlier decision in November 2025 to settle 47,319 ounces ahead of schedule, which had already enabled full gold price participation throughout the current half (H2 FY26). To date, this deliberate capital allocation strategy, aimed at enhancing gold price leverage, has generated an incremental $13.8 million in revenue, net of settlement costs, without any dilution to shareholders. The company’s managing director, Luke Tonkin, authorised the announcement for release to the ASX.