Djerriwarrh Investments (DJW) Outlines Upcoming Quarterly Dividend and Buy-Back Plans

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX: DJW) today issued an update to the market concerning its upcoming quarterly dividend and its ongoing capital management initiatives. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a prominent Australian listed investment company (LIC) dedicated to investing in a diversified portfolio of Australian shares, aiming to deliver both income and long-term capital growth to its shareholders. The company confirmed its preliminary intention regarding the quarterly dividend for the period ending 30 June 2026, alongside announcing the continued operation of its on-market share buy-back program, both contingent on market circumstances.

The Board of DJW had previously established and begun paying quarterly dividends, with the initial payment having occurred on 28 May 2026. For the quarter concluding 30 June 2026, the dividend is expected to be formally determined in conjunction with the company’s full financial year results, which are slated for announcement on 24 July 2026. Following this determination, the payment of this specific quarterly dividend is currently anticipated to take place on 27 August 2026.

Regarding the dividend amount, the Board’s current intention is to declare a quarterly dividend of 4.25 cents per share. This proposed dividend for the June 2026 quarter will be fully franked. It is important to note that this intention remains conditional on prevailing market conditions and the absence of any unforeseen adverse shocks. In parallel with its dividend policy, Djerriwarrh Investments Limited also intends to continue with its on-market buy-back of the company’s shares, a decision also subject to ongoing market conditions.