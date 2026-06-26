Axtec Secures Additional $1 Million Funding from Major Shareholder OUC

Axtec Limited (ASX:AXI) announced on June 26, 2026, that it has secured an additional $1,000,000 funding commitment from major shareholder Oriental University City Holdings (H.K.) Limited (OUC). This capital commitment is supplementary to the $475,000 in convertible notes previously approved by shareholders. Axtec Limited is an AI-enabled technology platform focused on real estate, addressing the manual and fragmented nature of property transactions through automated payments, compliance tools, and digital workflows. Its core services include a range of payment and lending solutions for vendors, purchasers, agents, and property owners. The additional funds are designated to accelerate the company’s growth plans and the execution of its strategy.

The new funds will be advanced to Axtec through a staged payment schedule. An initial $200,000 is payable upon execution, with subsequent monthly instalments of $200,000. Subject to shareholder approval, anticipated at the Annual General Meeting expected in late November 2026, this loan is slated for refinancing into 5-year convertible notes. These notes will carry a 10% per annum coupon, payable quarterly, and a conversion price of 1.95 cents per share. This conversion price reflects a slight premium to the current 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the company’s shares.

Axtec stated that this announcement further validates its strategy and demonstrates strong support for the Group’s capabilities. It also reinforces OUC’s ongoing support and commitment to the company. The funding will aid Axtec in its strategic objective to become the automation and intelligence layer of the real estate industry, transforming fragmented data and systems within agency networks and their customers into automated payments, new revenue streams, and measurably more efficient operations.