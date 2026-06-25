US Banks Boost Shareholder Returns Post-Stress Test

Leading American financial institutions have moved to bolster shareholder returns, announcing significant dividend increases and new share buy-back programs on Wednesday. This wave of capital allocation comes after the Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress tests, which gauge banks’ ability to withstand severe economic downturns. The positive outcomes of these tests have evidently provided a green light for banks to return more capital to investors.

Among the announcements, Citigroup, a diversified financial services company offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services globally, revealed plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 12% to 67 cents per share. Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, also announced an 11% rise in its common dividend, lifting it to $5.00 per share from $4.50, effective next month. JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm and a leading investment bank, intends to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50. Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm that provides a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services, will boost its dividend by 15% to $1.15 per share.

Beyond dividend hikes, several banks also unveiled or reaffirmed substantial share repurchase initiatives. Citigroup confirmed its multi-year US$30 billion common stock repurchase program, while Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, stated it would define its quarterly dividend after a board meeting next month and is maintaining its US$40 billion stock repurchase program. JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a new US$50 billion common share repurchase program. Morgan Stanley’s board also authorised a multi-year US$20 billion common equity share repurchase program, further signalling confidence in their financial positions and commitment to shareholder value.