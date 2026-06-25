JPMorgan Elevates Duo in Succession Play

JPMorgan Chase, a major global financial institution, has named insiders Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as its new co-presidents. This strategic announcement on Thursday is widely interpreted as a significant step in the long-term succession planning for its veteran CEO, Jamie Dimon. Dimon, 70, has led the bank for over two decades, navigating it through considerable market challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis, to become the largest U.S. bank by assets and the world’s biggest lender by market value. His eventual departure has been a consistent topic of speculation, with these appointments expected to reignite debate among potential successors.

Troy Rohrbaugh’s promotion to co-president also includes his appointment as the top boss for JPMorgan’s Consumer and Community Banking unit. Rohrbaugh, who joined the bank in 2005 after starting his career as an options trader, steadily rose through the markets franchise, ultimately overseeing its Macro Markets business and later co-leading the Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB). Analysts from Bank of America identify Rohrbaugh as a leading candidate for Dimon’s role. RBC Capital Markets analyst Gerard Cassidy suggests his new consumer banking leadership could offer broader experience, potentially giving him a slight advantage over Petno in the succession contest.

Doug Petno, a seasoned banker with over three decades at the firm, will continue to lead the CIB unit as its sole CEO. This unit alone contributed $78.5 billion in 2025, representing over 40% of the bank’s total revenue. Petno’s extensive career spans more than two decades in investment banking, and he is credited with overseeing the expansion of the commercial banking business in the U.S., as well as integrating various banking operations under one roof. His background, which includes a biology degree alongside his MBA, reflects a diverse experience across energy investment banking, middle-market lending, and corporate banking.