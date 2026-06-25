SpaceX Building Pipeline to Boost Starship Launches

SpaceX, a private aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company founded by Elon Musk, designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company is set to commence construction next month on an eight-mile (13-kilometre) natural gas pipeline, dubbed ‘Starpipe,’ destined for its Texas launch facilities. This significant infrastructure project aims to bolster the launch rate of its next-generation Starship rocket, which is central to ambitious plans for expanding the Starlink broadband network and deploying orbital AI data centre satellites. The Starpipe is expected to be operational by January 26.

Starship, designed to be fully reusable, consumes approximately 2.4 million litres of liquid methane per launch. This fuel is currently delivered via hundreds of tanker trucks, a time-consuming process incompatible with SpaceX’s aggressive expansion goals. The pipeline initiative underscores SpaceX’s longstanding strategy of controlling its supply chain, a capital-intensive approach that has propelled the company ahead of rivals. Engineering plans indicate SpaceX intends to build a liquefaction facility at Starbase, allowing piped-in natural gas to be processed directly into liquid methane, streamlining fuel delivery.

While constructing its own natural gas pipeline is an unusual venture for an aerospace firm, Starpipe is a foundational element in SpaceX’s expansive long-term strategy. The company has previously indicated plans to process its own propellants and explore natural gas drilling operations, aligning with its extensive supply chain control philosophy. The pipeline’s 16-inch (406-millimetre) diameter suggests a fuel demand far surpassing the current annual cadence of 25 launches approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. With ambitions to conduct dozens, hundreds, and eventually thousands of launches annually, SpaceX aims to manage resources from Earth’s natural gas to potential lunar material utilisation for advanced satellite production.