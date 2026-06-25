SDI Limited Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective, ASX Shares Suspended

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced on 25 June 2026 that its proposed scheme of arrangement, under which it will be acquired, has officially become effective. This significant development paves the way for InnoXvest Dental Pty. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Guoci Kebo Technology Co., Ltd, controlled by Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd, to acquire 100% of SDI’s issued share capital. The acquisition will proceed for an all-cash consideration of A$1.40 per SDI Share. SDI Limited is a leading Australian manufacturer and global distributor of specialist dental materials, developing, producing, and marketing restorative dental products including amalgams, composites, adhesives, cements, and tooth whitening systems.

The company confirmed that it has lodged an office copy of orders made by the Supreme Court of New South Wales, formally approving the Scheme, with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This lodgement, executed pursuant to section 411(10) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), confirms the Scheme’s effective status. As a direct consequence, the quotation of SDI Shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today, 25 June 2026, marking a pivotal step towards the finalisation of the acquisition.

The implementation of the Scheme is now anticipated to occur on Monday, 6 July 2026. On this forthcoming Implementation Date, eligible SDI Shareholders who are recorded on the company’s share register at 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Monday, 29 June 2026, defined as the Record Date, will be entitled to receive the A$1.40 cash consideration for each SDI Share they hold. SDI advised that while these dates are currently indicative, they remain subject to change, with any alterations to be communicated to the market through the ASX. The company is being advised by Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and DLA Piper as legal adviser.