DGR Global Unveils Two-Year Strategic Plan, Eyes Copper-Gold Expansion and Share Buy-back

DGR Global Limited (ASX: DGR) has unveiled its comprehensive strategic direction for the next two years, prioritising copper and gold exploration and discovery of large ore-grade systems. The company, which creates resource exploration, development, and mining companies by identifying projects for world-class discoveries, will also pursue new opportunities, advance existing holdings, rationalise non-core assets, and continue its damages case regarding the liquidation of Armour Energy Limited. This strategic emphasis follows the successful sale of its stake in SolGold plc, which yielded approximately AU$65 million net for DGR.

A key pillar of DGR’s strategy is early-stage copper and gold exploration across its existing portfolio in Queensland and new opportunities in Ecuador, leveraging its proven expertise in porphyry systems from the Cascabel project. The company has committed approximately AU$1.8 million to exploration activities in Queensland over the next two years, targeting prospective areas through subsidiaries like Auburn Resources. In line with streamlining operations, DGR is also pursuing the disposal of non-core assets near Gympie, Queensland, and continues to build its royalty and investment portfolio, recently investing AU$3 million in Savannah’s Agate Creek and Georgetown projects.

Concurrently, DGR Global is steadfast in pursuing its significant litigation in the Queensland Supreme Court against parties involved in the liquidation of Armour Energy Ltd, alleging misleading conduct and tortious conspiracy. DGR’s current claim is for AU$3.59 million, with potential amendments to seek up to AU$73.44 million for lost commercial opportunity, and total recovery potentially reaching AU$100 million. Financially, DGR boasts a current cash balance of approximately AU$61 million. The board intends to implement an on-market share buy-back for up to 10% of issued capital, believing its net asset value exceeds market capitalisation. CEO Nick Mather highlighted the strategy’s aim to advance high-quality exploration and build value, confident in the asset base for discovery and long-term growth.