Pengana Capital Group Limited (ASX: PCG) has announced the successful completion of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) for its AI Private Opportunities Trust (ASX: AIX), raising a significant $267 million. Pengana Capital Group, established in 2003 and headquartered in Sydney, is a diversified funds management group that offers a comprehensive range of distinct and differentiated listed and unlisted, international and Australian investment strategies. The group is well recognised as a provider of uniquely structured products that enable many Australian investors to access investment opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

The offer for the AI Private Opportunities Trust concluded on Friday, June 19, 2026. It garnered strong demand across cornerstone, broker firm, and general offer channels, underscoring investor interest in private opportunities with an artificial intelligence focus. Following the successful closure, settlement of the offer has now been completed. Investors should anticipate the dispatch of their holding statements on June 30, 2026. Furthermore, units in the Trust are slated to commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis from Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The successful capital raise was supported by a syndicate of lead managers. Taylor Collison Limited, Ord Minnett Limited, Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, and Commonwealth Securities Limited acted as Lead Arranger and Joint Lead Managers for the offer. Complementing their efforts, Morgans Financial Limited, Bell Potter Securities Limited, and Shaw and Partners Limited also served as Joint Lead Managers, collectively contributing to the robust subscription. This announcement has been duly authorised for release by the Board of Pengana Capital Group Limited, marking a new chapter for the AI Private Opportunities Trust on the Australian Stock Exchange.