Winton Land CEO Chris Meehan Takes Immediate Leave

Winton Land Limited (ASX: WTN) has announced that its Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Meehan, has taken immediate leave from his CEO role, citing health reasons. The announcement, released to the market on June 25, 2026, specified that Mr. Meehan informed the company’s Board of his decision on June 24, 2026. Winton operates as a prominent residential land developer, specialising in creating integrated and fully master-planned neighbourhoods across New Zealand and Australia. The company manages a substantial portfolio across 12 master-planned communities, encompassing 20 projects expected to deliver a combined total of approximately 5,750 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

The company clarified that Mr. Meehan’s notification of leave occurred during the concluding stages of a Board-led employment process involving the departing CEO. While specific details surrounding this employment process were not disclosed in the announcement, the Board affirmed its commitment to providing further updates to the market regarding any material developments as they arise. This indicates an ongoing situation impacting the company’s executive leadership structure, with shareholders anticipating more information in due course.

Despite these significant changes at the executive helm, Winton’s Board expressed strong confidence in its existing senior leadership team. The Board conveyed its belief that the team is well-equipped and capable of ensuring the continuous successful delivery of Winton’s strategic plans and performance objectives without interruption. The company concluded its official statement by noting that, for privacy reasons, it would not be providing any further comments on the matter at this time, adhering to its commitment to privacy.