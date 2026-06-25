Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX:REZ) has unveiled its “Production Funding Exploration” strategy, aiming to leverage early gold production to self-fund the development and exploration of its East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia. Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX:REZ) is an ASX-listed gold exploration and development company primarily focused on its East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. The cornerstone of this strategy is a binding joint venture with Rembrandt Mining for the Maranoa deposit, slated for mining in 2026.

Under the joint venture, Rembrandt Mining will fully fund the Maranoa campaign, targeting an 8,000-ounce inferred gold resource. The agreement, signed in June 2026, features a sliding-scale profit share, favouring REZ, with the company’s share increasing with higher gold prices. Successful vat leach trials, including three doré pours, have already confirmed processing viability. The operational plan for Maranoa involves selective mining and a flexible dual processing pathway, utilising either onsite vat leach, for which approvals are already in hand, or evaluating regional toll milling facilities like Paddington for potentially higher overall gold recovery.

Cash flow generated from the Maranoa operation will be reinvested into advancing REZ’s other key assets within the East Menzies portfolio. This includes the Goodenough deposit, which boasts a 61,200-ounce JORC 2012 Mineral Resource, 92 per cent of which is in the Indicated category. Development at Goodenough is targeting mining commencement in 2027, with ongoing RC drilling aimed at expanding its resource. Further exploration will also be directed towards Gigante Grande, where a maiden inferred Mineral Resource of 40,700 ounces has been established, alongside an exploration target ranging from 160,000 to 500,000 ounces across a six-kilometre mineralised strike. This approach builds on REZ’s prior success at Granny Venn, which delivered a A$7.5 million profit at a gold price of A$2,600 per ounce.