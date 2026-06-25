KGL Resources Announces $300 Million Equity Raising Initiative

KGL Resources Limited (ASX:KGL) has today unveiled plans for a significant capital raising initiative, targeting $300 million to strengthen its financial position. The company, a resources firm focused on exploration and development activities, will execute this raising through a $120 million pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer and a $180 million non-underwritten conditional placement aimed at certain institutional and sophisticated investors. The offer price for new fully paid ordinary shares under the entitlement offer has been set at $0.20 per share, with eligible shareholders entitled to subscribe for one new share for every 1.29 existing shares held.

The entitlement offer is available to eligible shareholders on the company’s register by 7:00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 30 June 2026. The entitlement offer is substantially underwritten, notably excluding KMP Investments Pte. Ltd (KMP)’s pre-commitment of approximately $39.7 million, along with approximately $17 million in commitments from existing institutional shareholders. KGL Resources anticipates issuing up to 597,976,338 new shares under the entitlement offer, with an expected issue date of Wednesday, 29 July 2026. The conditional placement is contingent upon obtaining necessary shareholder approvals.

Regarding the potential impact on company control, KGL Resources stated that the effect is largely dependent on the extent to which eligible shareholders participate in the offer. KMP, the largest shareholder with a pre-offer voting power of about 33.2%, has committed to investing up to $113 million across both the entitlement offer and conditional placement. This commitment includes sub-underwriting, which could increase KMP’s ownership to a maximum of 36.2%. While the percentage holding of shareholders who do not take up their entitlements, including ineligible foreign shareholders, will be diluted, the Board considers that the equity raising will not have a material effect on the overall control of the company, consistent with provisions of the Corporations Act.