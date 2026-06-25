Mesoblast Draws US$50 Million from Non-Dilutive Facility

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB), a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced it has drawn down US$50 million from a new five-year non-dilutive facility. The company develops off-the-shelf cellular medicines for severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions using its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform. This strategic move, provided by existing Mesoblast shareholder and director Dr. Gregory George, aims to optimise the company’s capital structure by retiring its higher-cost NovaQuest Capital Management LLC debt facility and eliminating short-term debt obligations. With US$122 million cash at March 30, 2026, Mesoblast is well-funded for commercial operations and its growth pipeline.

The new credit line features a fixed interest rate of 8.00% per annum, representing a substantial reduction compared to prior facilities. It includes a five-year interest-only period from the initial draw and will be secured solely with the Temcell royalty. Importantly, the facility offers considerable flexibility, allowing Mesoblast to repay the amount at any time without incurring early prepayment or make-whole fees, and does not include any exit fees.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Silviu Itescu highlighted the benefits, stating the company’s balance sheet is strengthened by a favourable long-term facility and the elimination of high-cost short-term debt. Mr. Itescu further noted that the facility does not encumber any of Mesoblast’s material assets or intellectual property. This enables unrestricted entry into strategic partnerships or licensing transactions, positioning the company to continue investing in its commercial operations and advancing its robust growth pipeline.