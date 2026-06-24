EROAD Shareholders Meeting Indicates Board-Backed Resolutions Poised to Pass Amidst Strategic Reset

EROAD (ASX: ERD), a hardware-enabled SaaS company delivering safety, compliance, sustainability, and efficiency solutions for complex vehicle fleets, today released materials presented at its 2026 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held in Auckland. The announcement indicated that preliminary votes cast ahead of the meeting, representing 59.6% of total shares on issue, showed strong support for the Board’s recommendations, with over 64% aligned. As a result, resolutions proposed by Ampfield Holdings, L.P. that were not recommended by the Board are deemed unlikely to pass. A further announcement is expected following the meeting’s conclusion to confirm the official results.

The company’s Executive Chair, John Scott, detailed a “reset” strategy, marking “ERA 5” for EROAD, which includes addressing the North American impairment, a strategic refocus, and ongoing Board renewal. This transformation has involved restructuring eight out of nine executive leadership roles and approximately 20 senior leadership positions, unlocking around $3.8 million in savings. EROAD is shifting to a regional ownership model to bring decision-making closer to customers, with a strong focus on the ANZ region, particularly New Zealand as its “jewel in the crown” and Australia showing double-digit growth. North America is targeted to achieve free cash flow neutrality.

EROAD reported FY26 revenue of $195.2 million, a modest 0.4% increase from FY25, while Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) closed at $174.3 million, a 0.5% decrease. Normalised Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin stood at 7.4%, amounting to $14.4 million. The financial results included non-cash accounting adjustments of $152.9 million, notably a $134.7 million impairment to North American assets. The company also highlighted the significant multi-year eRUC opportunity in New Zealand, which could expand its addressable market by approximately four times. Ongoing initiatives focus on operational excellence, product competency, customer intimacy, and embedding AI capabilities across the business. Barry Einsig is stepping down from the Board after six years.