Arrow Minerals Completes Yarraloola Copper Project Acquisition

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX: AMD) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of an 80% interest in the Yarraloola Copper Project, situated in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company confirmed that the final condition precedent for the acquisition was satisfied earlier today, June 24, 2026, following the finalisation of Tranche 2 of its recent capital raising efforts. This milestone marks a significant step for Arrow Minerals as it expands its copper exploration portfolio.

The completion of the acquisition saw Arrow Minerals provide a consideration package to the vendor. This included an upfront payment of $50,000 in cash, alongside the issuance of 125,000,000 shares, which are valued at A$500,000. These initial payments cement the company’s controlling stake in the promising Yarraloola project, which is poised for further exploration and development.

Additionally, the acquisition agreement includes a contingent consideration component. Subject to the satisfaction of certain defined milestones, primarily a resource definition milestone, the company is set to issue the vendor A$600,000 in Contingent Consideration Shares. The issue price for these shares will be determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of Arrow Minerals shares over the 14 trading days preceding the date the milestone is met, with a stipulated minimum floor price of A$0.004 per share.

The company had previously disclosed details regarding the acquisition and the associated capital raising in earlier ASX announcements, specifically on 28 April 2026. This latest announcement confirms the successful execution of those plans, positioning Arrow Minerals to advance its exploration activities at the Yarraloola Copper Project.