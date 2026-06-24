Otto Energy Launches Gulf of America Asset Monetisation Process

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL) announced today the initiation of a formal process to evaluate the potential sale of its Gulf of America (GoA) oil and gas assets. The company, an oil and gas exploration and production firm, operates conventional assets primarily in the Gulf of America region. This strategic move encompasses Otto’s working interests in the South Marsh Island 71 (SM 71) oil field and the Green Canyon 21 (GC 21) deepwater oil well, collectively referred to as the GoA Assets.

The Board’s decision to launch this monetisation process is driven by an ongoing commitment to maximising the return of capital to shareholders. Otto Energy stated that it has been actively evaluating various capital management alternatives and determined that a structured sale of the GoA Assets represents the most effective means to achieve this objective. Furthermore, the current commodity price environment is seen as presenting a favourable opportunity to test and access the market value of these assets. To facilitate the process, Otto has retained PetroDivest Advisors, LLC as its exclusive financial advisor, along with Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP and Steinepreis Paganin for legal counsel.

Otto Executive Chairman, Justin Clyne, commented on the announcement, highlighting that Otto has built a portfolio of conventional Gulf of America producing assets that have delivered strong and consistent free cash flow. He noted the company is debt-free, operationally sound, and maintains a robust balance sheet. Despite this strong track record, Mr. Clyne expressed the Board’s view that the company’s market value does not adequately reflect the intrinsic value of its underlying assets or its cash generation capability. He affirmed the company’s commitment to conducting a disciplined and transparent marketing process for SM 71 and GC 21, with the aim of realising that value for shareholders and returning the proceeds in the most efficient and appropriate form practicable. The company remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders.