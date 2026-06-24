Supreme Court Approves SDI Limited Scheme of Arrangement

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) announced on 24 June 2026 that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has granted its approval for the proposed scheme of arrangement. Under this scheme, InnoXvest Dental Pty. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Guoci Kebo Technology Co., Ltd and ultimately controlled by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed entity Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co. Ltd, will acquire 100% of SDI’s issued share capital. SDI Limited is a prominent Australian manufacturer and global distributor of specialist dental materials, developing, producing, and marketing a diverse range of restorative dental products including amalgams, composites, adhesives, cements, and tooth whitening systems. As a result of the Scheme, eligible SDI shareholders are set to receive A$1.40 in cash for each SDI Share they hold.

Following the Court’s approval, SDI expects to lodge a copy of the orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) tomorrow, Thursday, 25 June 2026. Upon lodgement, the Scheme will become effective. Concurrently, SDI will request the suspension of its shares from quotation on the ASX, effective from the close of trading tomorrow, 4:00pm Sydney time, on Thursday, 25 June 2026.

Subject to the Scheme becoming effective, the implementation of the arrangement is anticipated to occur on Monday, 6 July 2026. Shareholders recorded on SDI’s share register at 7:00pm Sydney time on Monday, 29 June 2026, which is the Record Date, will be entitled to receive the A$1.40 cash consideration per share. SDI has advised that all specified dates and times are indicative only and remain subject to change, with any alterations to be communicated via the ASX.