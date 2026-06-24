Spenda Details Significant Cost Reductions and Strategic Turnaround Progress

Spenda Limited (ASX: SPX) announced on 24 June 2026 significant progress in its strategic turnaround, marked by substantial cost reductions and the exploration of new value creation pathways. Spenda Limited (ASX: SPX) is an integrated business platform that enables businesses across the supply chain to sell better and get paid faster, acting as both a software solutions provider and a payment processor. The company reported achieving approximately $400,000 per month in combined savings since 1 May 2026, equating to an annualised reduction of around $4.8 million. An additional $97,600 in annualised savings has been identified through a review of insurance arrangements.

These operational efficiency initiatives include headcount reductions, contractor changes, and reduced subscription and infrastructure spend. The company confirmed that monthly recurring payments transaction volume remains strong at approximately $65 million, reflecting continued use of its payments infrastructure across its active customer base. Spenda has also secured contracts with 10 Carpet Court retail stores and is now receiving monthly recurring SaaS fees from head-office, demonstrating ongoing business development. The restructuring initiatives have been executed while maintaining operational stability and customer support.

As part of its strategic reset, Spenda’s Board is reviewing opportunities to divest non-core or underperforming assets to realise value and optimise its business focus. Concurrently, the Board intends to explore strategic acquisitions that could support growth, simplify operations, and improve capital allocation. The company is also investigating opportunities at the intersection of financial infrastructure, post-quantum encryption, and sovereign technology solutions, leveraging its existing platform. Spenda noted these activities are exploratory and remain preliminary, with no definitive decisions or agreements entered into at this time.