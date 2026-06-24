Coppermoly Limited Initiates Cloncurry Exploration Programme

Coppermoly Limited (ASX: COY) has announced the commencement of geophysical survey and geochemical sampling programmes across its Fox Creek (EPM 27835) and Windy Hill (EPM 28751) projects in Cloncurry, Northwest Queensland. Coppermoly Limited is an ASX-listed mineral exploration and resource development company focused on advancing a portfolio of copper, gold, and molybdenum exploration projects in Queensland’s Mount Isa Region. The company also holds tenements in Western Australia known for tungsten, lithium-rubidium, and titanium mineralisation. These exploration efforts target areas considered highly prospective for copper, gold, and molybdenum.

The initial phase involves a ground magnetic survey at the Fox Creek project, focusing on the Miss Lorna Hit and Williams prospects. The Williams prospect, associated with regional copper stream sediment and Geotem anomalies, is interpreted to suggest Ernest Henry-type copper-gold mineralisation. Miss Lorna Hit, an historical mining site, also exhibits aeromagnetic anomalies. Following this, the survey will extend to the Windy Hill project to investigate a new un-named target and the established Windy Hill copper target. Geochemical sampling is also planned for the new un-named target, based on historical rock-chip lead-zinc anomalies.

The Windy Hill copper prospect, featuring mineralised breccia and gossanous zones with quartz veining, suggests copper-gold potential akin to Ernest Henry and Osborne deposits. An airborne magnetic survey indicated the Windy Hill magnetic high complex extends over 2 kilometres. Coppermoly Limited further plans geophysical surveys at the Dynamite (EPM 28981) and Rennies (EPM 27835) prospects. The current geophysical survey programme is anticipated to conclude by the end of July 2026, with results expected by the end of August 2026.