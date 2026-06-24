Kali Metals Confirms Down-Dip Gold Extensions at Marble Bar Project

Kali Metals Limited (ASX: KM1) announced on 24 June 2026 the receipt of initial assay results from its Phase II drilling program at the Marble Bar Gold Project. Kali Metals’ portfolio of assets covers 4,029km2 of exploration tenure prospective for gold, lithium, and critical minerals, located across Western Australia and the Southern Lachlan Fold Belt. The current results confirm down-dip extensions of gold mineralisation at the Tiger II Prospect, building on encouraging findings from the Phase I program completed in December 2025.

The Phase II program, now complete, involved 4,059 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 281.7 metres of diamond drilling. Initial assays from the Tiger II Prospect revealed significant down-dip intersections, extending a previous Phase I discovery of 2 metres at 4.1 grams per tonne gold from 17 metres. Notable new results, using a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off, include 3 metres at 3.6 g/t gold from 41 metres in hole MBRC081, and 5 metres at 1.0 g/t gold from 41 metres in MBRC082. Other intercepts recorded 2 metres at 1.6 g/t gold from 29 metres in both MBRC079 and MBRC080, with the latter also yielding 3 metres at 0.6 g/t gold from 34 metres.

Managing Director Paul Adams noted that these early results demonstrate that gold mineralisation, similar in width and tenor, persists down-dip from the surface-lying Phase I findings. Mr Adams highlighted that the presence of thicker zones of alteration indicates the system’s potential for expansion at depth. The mineralisation, characterised by quartz veining with potassic alteration and sulphides, remains open down-dip. Kali Metals anticipates receiving remaining RC and extensional soil sampling program results in the coming weeks, followed by diamond drilling results during July. Further activities scheduled for Q1 FY27 include interpretation of all remaining drill results and soil/rock chip sampling from newly acquired tenements.