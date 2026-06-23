SpaceX Shares Experience Volatile Post-IPO Ride

SpaceX shares (SPCX.O) continued their volatile trajectory on Tuesday, briefly dipping below their first-day opening price before staging a rebound. This activity unfolded amidst a broader weaker session for the technology sector, focusing Wall Street’s attention on the shifting dynamics between buyers and sellers of the stock. Since commencing trade on June 12, shares of Elon Musk’s rockets-and-AI firm have experienced a surge of up to 67%, followed by a 35% decline from their peak. The company develops and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft, and is involved in artificial intelligence.

Analysts suggest these initial fluctuations do not signal a fundamental shift in investor sentiment regarding the company’s prospects or valuation, given the extensive information preceding its record US$75 billion initial public offering (IPO) and the subsequent silence. Despite a high valuation, trading at approximately 141 times its 2025 projected revenue, buyers have not been entirely deterred. However, options market activity has grown more defensive, shifting from initial bullish bets towards investors hedging against potential declines, according to Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Key events are poised to influence SpaceX’s trading in the coming days and weeks. The company is expected to join Russell indexes this Friday, potentially triggering US$2.68 billion in inflows from passive investors. Its anticipated inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index on July 6, coupled with the end of the quiet period for investment bank research on July 7, could also drive activity. A scheduled 13th flight of the Starship on June 29 is another event drawing investor focus.