Standard Chartered Explores Bahrain Wealth, Retail Exit

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) has announced it is exploring the sale of its wealth and retail banking business in Bahrain. Standard Chartered, a London-headquartered lender, operates a global network of banking services encompassing corporate, institutional, and retail segments. This strategic consideration comes as the bank continues to sharpen its focus on client segments and businesses where it possesses its greatest scale. Importantly, the bank’s corporate and investment banking operations within Bahrain are not impacted by this potential divestment.

This strategic consideration for Bahrain follows a series of similar retail and wealth banking exits by Standard Chartered in recent years. Bongiwe Gangeni, head of wealth and retail banking for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, affirmed the bank’s ongoing commitment to the broader Middle East region. Ms Gangeni stated that Standard Chartered would continue to invest there, citing strong client demand and compelling long-term opportunities. The proposed transition is expected to span 18 to 24 months, pending necessary regulatory approvals, with the Bahrain business operating as usual in the interim.

The bank has previously divested its wealth and retail operations in several African markets, including Tanzania, Gambia, Cameroon, Angola, and Sierra Leone. Furthermore, it is currently in the process of exiting this segment in Uganda, Botswana, and Zambia. These actions collectively underscore Standard Chartered’s intensified focus on its corporate, institutional, and affluent client businesses globally, aligning its resources with areas identified for optimal growth and scale.