KPMG Australia Chairman, Partners Depart Amid Scandal

KPMG Australia’s chairman and two senior partners are set to depart the firm amidst a growing scandal concerning allegations of staff misusing confidential client information to secure audit work. Chairman Martin Sheppard, alongside audit partners Paul Rogers and Eileen Hoggett, will leave the professional services giant. These high-profile exits follow the earlier departures of KPMG’s CEO and audit chief, marking the latest significant fallout from a controversy that has deeply impacted the firm. Interim CEO Stan Stavros stated, “The decisions announced today are necessary and immediate,” acknowledging the firm “did not meet the standards expected of us.”

The scandal erupted following a whistleblower’s claims that KPMG misused confidential board papers from real estate company Lendlease to support bids for major audit tenders. KPMG is a global professional services network providing audit, tax, and advisory services to businesses. The firm admitted it mishandled the initial complaint and has since launched a fourth investigation into the allegations, after previous inquiries failed to substantiate wrongdoing. Paul Rogers and Eileen Hoggett were specifically named by the whistleblower as the lead partners on the Lendlease auditing team involved in the alleged misconduct and are currently under investigation by Australia’s corporate regulator.

Further revelations emerged during a recent parliamentary committee hearing where Mr. Sheppard disclosed that KPMG Australia staff had shared sensitive information about telecom firm Optus with another internal team bidding for an audit contract for its rival, Telstra, constituting a breach of ethics. As part of comprehensive measures to “overhaul governance and rebuild trust,” KPMG announced Mr. Sheppard would be replaced by an independent chair, with independent members also joining the Australian board. The firm is also reviewing sanctions for staff misconduct, aiming to ensure past failings are “understood, addressed and not repeated.”