RWE Share Sale Shifts Ownership Structure

Germany’s largest power producer, RWE, has announced that its municipal shareholders’ stake will reduce to approximately 12% following a recent share sale. The strategic move, revealed by CEO Markus Krebber on Tuesday, is designed to help fund a significant €3.6 billion (approximately A$6.2 billion) deal. RWE, operating as Germany’s predominant energy company, provides electricity generation and supply across various sources, from conventional power plants to a growing portfolio of renewable assets. The share sale facilitates the company’s objective to increase its ownership in power grid firm Amprion, a crucial step in its broader strategic expansion plans.

This new stake of around 12% for municipal shareholders marks a notable decrease from their previous holding of 14% in the prominent energy giant. While this adjustment reshapes a segment of the ownership landscape, Qatar is firmly set to maintain its position as RWE’s single-biggest shareholder. Following the capital increase, Qatar’s stake will stand at just below 10%, solidifying its significant and ongoing influence within the company’s diverse investor base.

Furthermore, Norway’s Norges Bank is anticipated to “significantly increase” its existing stake in RWE as a direct consequence of these financial transactions, although specific details regarding the exact percentage increase were not publicly disclosed by Mr Krebber. The substantial €3.6 billion capital injection is exclusively earmarked for boosting RWE’s investment in power grid firm Amprion, a strategic initiative that underpins RWE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its critical infrastructure portfolio and reinforce its market position within Germany’s energy sector.