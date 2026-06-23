US Bank Stress Tests Reveal Health Amidst Rule Overhaul

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the outcomes of its annual bank health checks this Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT). These “stress test” exercises typically evaluate major banks against a hypothetical severe economic downturn, with yearly adjusted scenarios. Usually pivotal, these results determine the capital banks must hold and how much can be returned to shareholders. This year, however, the tests arrive amid a significant overhaul of capital rules, meaning they will not alter capital levels, though they still offer crucial insight into the broader banking system’s resilience.

Established following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the tests, formally beginning in 2011, ensure banks can withstand future shocks. Early on, large lenders, including Citigroup and Bank of America, often struggled, requiring capital plan adjustments. Deutsche Bank’s U.S. subsidiary also failed in several years. Over time, banks have become more adept, and the Fed has increased transparency, scrapping the “pass-fail” model in 2020 for a more nuanced, bank-specific capital regime. The tests assess whether banks can maintain a minimum 4.5% capital ratio during a hypothetical downturn, with strong performers staying well above this. Nation’s largest global banks also hold an additional “G-SIB surcharge.”

This year’s scenario, applied to 32 banks, includes a severe global recession and heightened stress in both commercial and residential real estate markets. Banks with substantial trading operations are also subjected to a global market shock and the hypothetical default of their largest counterparty. Crucially, the Fed announced in February that it would not update stress capital buffers following this test, instead sticking with existing ones. This means Wednesday’s results, while offering analysts and investors a valuable glimpse into individual firms’ overall health, will not translate into immediate changes in capital allocation. The Fed is holding capital steady as it reworks the tests, incorporating feedback and addressing industry criticisms regarding opacity and subjectivity.