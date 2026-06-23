Swiss Minister Urges Stronger UBS Capital Backing

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has underscored the critical need for UBS (UBSG.S) to fully back its foreign subsidiaries with core capital, a measure she believes is absolutely essential for preserving financial stability. Speaking publicly on Tuesday, Ms Keller-Sutter specifically highlighted that robust capital requirements are paramount for adequately financing UBS’s substantial operations, especially those situated in the United States. Her comments signal a clear and proactive stance from Swiss authorities to further ensure the enduring resilience and security of the nation’s vital financial sector.

The context for these remarks is significant: UBS rose to become Switzerland’s sole global bank after its acquisition of its troubled domestic rival, Credit Suisse, in 2023. This pivotal transaction not only reshaped the Swiss banking landscape but also intensified regulatory scrutiny on UBS’s systemic importance. During a banking event held in Zurich, Ms Keller-Sutter articulated her view that for Switzerland’s financial centre to remain a stable and reliable location over the long term, having well-capitalised banks is not merely a requirement but a distinct competitive advantage.

The Finance Minister’s firm stance on strong capital backing for UBS’s international footprint reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a secure and trustworthy banking environment. She conveyed Switzerland’s ethos, stating, “Maybe it’s not Indiana Jones, but I think it is reliable and stable,” thereby distinguishing the nation’s financial reputation from one of high-stakes adventure to one of consistent dependability. This position signals a concerted effort to reinforce the nation’s banking safeguards, aiming to ensure continued international confidence in its financial institutions amidst dynamic global economic conditions.