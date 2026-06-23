New US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is set to rekindle attributes reminiscent of the late former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan. Warsh, who frequently cited “the maestro” during his recent swearing-in ceremony, appears poised to adopt a similar reluctance to over-communicate, trusting financial markets to largely navigate themselves. Greenspan’s more than 18-year tenure was marked by a period of tame inflation and steady growth, famously dubbed the “Great Moderation,” a recipe Warsh seemingly admires.

However, Greenspan’s era also highlighted a significant blind spot. He was noted for downplaying early signs of a housing bubble, believing sophisticated financial institutions would not misprice assets or overlook systemic risks. This philosophy was later challenged when the US subprime mortgage crisis erupted shortly after his departure, overwhelming the global financial system. Greenspan, who died at age 100, later acknowledged “a flaw” in his thinking regarding rational and efficient markets during congressional hearings.

Warsh has signalled his intention to pare back the Fed’s imprint, echoing Greenspan’s views on a more truncated central bank communication style. The first policy statement under Warsh last week notably returned to a shorter format, stripping out explicit guidance on future policy. Some post-crisis regulations are already seeing loosening under Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman. Warsh asserts financial markets perform best when reacting to incoming data rather than an “overly chatty Fed.”

While Warsh champions a narrow role for the central bank, letting households, businesses, and investors sort out the economy, he also shows a willingness to speak on crucial matters. He has drawn parallels to Greenspan’s mid-1990s insight into rising productivity easing inflation, suggesting a similar dynamic might emerge now with artificial intelligence. The challenge for Warsh will be navigating the balance between Greenspan’s admired traits and learning from the acknowledged missteps that contributed to a global financial crisis.