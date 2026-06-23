CRH Strengthens US Presence with Arcosa Acquisition

Ireland’s CRH, a global leader in building materials, has announced an all-cash agreement to acquire U.S.-based Arcosa for approximately $8.5 billion. This strategic move aims to significantly bolster CRH’s North American business operations and deepen its exposure to the robust demand for infrastructure in the United States. Arcosa, a Dallas, Texas-based company, primarily supplies infrastructure products, including quarries, yards, and asphalt plants. CRH is offering $150 per share for Arcosa, representing a 10.4% premium to its closing price last Thursday. Shares of the Dallas firm rose about 8% to $146 following the announcement.

The acquisition is set to add valuable assets to CRH’s portfolio, encompassing quarries, yards, and asphalt plants, alongside infrastructure products crucial for grid modernisation and data centre construction. CRH CEO Jim Mintern stated that the deal strategically positions the company to capitalise on the increasing demand across the U.S. energy and utility infrastructure sectors. The transaction is projected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2027.

This latest agreement contributes to a noticeable surge in dealmaking within the U.S. building products industry. Companies are actively seeking greater scale and more localised supply chains, driven by the need to mitigate tariffs and capitalise on sustained demand from new housing, repairs, renovations, and non-residential construction projects. Earlier this year, QXO struck a $17 billion deal to acquire TopBuild, highlighting this broader market trend.

CRH is known for its active acquisition strategy, having invested $9.1 billion in nearly 80, largely smaller, acquisitions over the past two years. The company anticipates achieving run-rate cost synergies of $175 million by the third year post-completion, with the deal expected to be accretive to earnings within the first 12 months. Analysts at Berenberg have even suggested CRH might consider spinning off its smaller international division to become a pure-play North American business.