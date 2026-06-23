Tax Overhaul Sinks Australian Property Market

Sydney’s once-robust property market is feeling the chill as a Bondi Beach auction for a A$5.2 million home recently failed to secure a single bid. This incident is indicative of a broader downturn sweeping across Australia, where national auction clearance rates have plummeted to their lowest levels since the pandemic. The shift comes in the wake of significant government tax reforms aimed at reshaping the nation’s long-standing property obsession and addressing intergenerational wealth imbalances.

Unveiled last month, the centre-left Labor government’s policy changes are set to scrap the capital gains tax discount from July 2027 and ban negative gearing on existing housing. These reforms, primarily targeting property investors, aim to level the playing field for first-home buyers. However, the immediate impact has seen a sharp decline in investor participation, with some experts anticipating property price falls of up to 10%, given how heavily Australian household wealth is tied to housing values.

Data from property research firm Cotality indicates national weekend auction clearance rates have fallen to below 50% since the announcement. Industry figures, such as Ray White’s Avi Khan, report halved viewer and bidder numbers, with clearance rates in some areas dropping significantly. Investors, including Kellie Adamson and Shaun Craike, have noted substantial portfolio impacts and a re-evaluation of strategies. Experts like Louis Christopher from SQM Research now predict the housing market downturn could extend into 2027, with Sydney prices potentially dropping by 9% in 2026 and Melbourne by 7%. For first-home buyers, reduced competition from investors offers a glimmer of hope, though economists caution that buying now is akin to “trying to catch a falling knife” amidst ongoing market uncertainty.