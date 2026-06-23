Monte dei Paschi (MPS) Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio stated on Tuesday that consolidation within the banking industry is both “useful and healthy,” provided the sector continues to adequately serve its diverse client base and maintain robust competition. Speaking at the Mediobanca CEO conference, Lovaglio underscored the critical balance required for mergers and acquisitions to truly benefit the broader financial landscape. He highlighted that while consolidation can streamline operations and create efficiencies, its ultimate value hinges on preserving market dynamism and ensuring all client types continue to receive appropriate financial services.

Lovaglio confirmed that MPS, one of Italy’s oldest and most significant independent banking institutions, is diligently adhering to the passivity rule triggered by Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover offer. He explained that this regulatory requirement is specifically designed to safeguard the interests of its shareholders, ensuring transparency and fairness during such significant market events. The rule acts as a crucial protective mechanism for existing investors as larger entities seek to expand their market footprint.

The CEO further emphasised the foundational principle that a “good banking system” is one capable of effectively serving a country, particularly when strong competition exists across all market segments. He asserted that Monte dei Paschi’s role as one of the most important independent players is profoundly beneficial for its customers, employees, the regions in which it operates, and ultimately, for the nation’s overall economic health. This independence, Lovaglio suggested, fosters a more dynamic and responsive financial environment, promoting choice and better service for consumers and businesses alike.