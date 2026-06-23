Retail Investors Navigate Volatile ASX Year-End

Online retail investors, often dubbed “online punters,” have actively engaged with the Australian sharemarket, capitalising on a year marked by significant volatility. This intensified trading pace, fuelled by global algorithmic firms, hedge funds, passive flows, and superannuation dynamics, has driven substantial price swings. Online retail investors now represent approximately five per cent of the total value traded across Australia’s All Ordinaries Index. According to Morgan Stanley, 134 billion shares, worth around $264 billion, were traded through May for the current financial year, positioning it to surpass pandemic-era records. Morgan Stanley equity strategist Chris Nicol noted that heightened market volatility provided an additional catalyst for this elevated turnover.

As the financial year draws to a close, online retail traders are poised to strategically adjust their portfolios. Morgan Stanley data indicates that while these investors are typically buyers, they historically become net sellers in June for “profit/tax loss harvesting” – selling underperforming positions to offset gains or divesting profitable holdings. Biotech firm 4D Medical and Arafura Rare Earths were flagged as vulnerable to tax-loss selling due to a challenging second half. DroneShield, Boss Energy, and Meeka Metals also saw negative returns. Conversely, Cobram Estate Olives, Sunrise Energy Metals, Weebit Nano, and Minerals 260, with positive performance, could see profit-taking.

However, rival broker Goldman Sachs recently observed a disruption to this traditional tax-loss selling strategy. A surprise rebound in “unloved” quality stocks, deemed lower risk due to profitability and strong balance sheets, has altered market dynamics. Goldman equity strategist Matthew Ross highlighted that concerns about the Australian economy triggered a rotation into these quality stocks, which had previously lagged. Simultaneously, Australian retail investors are increasingly seeking opportunities overseas, frustrated by the local market’s limited exposure to innovative technology companies. This shift was highlighted by soaring demand for the Elon Musk-led SpaceX float, attracting over 28,000 applications via CommSec and becoming CMC Invest’s most bought international stock this month.