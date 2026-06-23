Dexus Announces Estimated Half-Year Distribution Ahead of FY26 Results

Dexus (ASX: DXS), a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, today announced an estimated distribution of 17.7 cents per security for the six months ending 30 June 2026. Dexus manages a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $51.5 billion. The Dexus Platform includes both its extensive listed portfolio and a substantial funds management business, effectively connecting third-party capital with exposure to quality sector-specific and diversified real asset products across the region.

This preliminary distribution is slated to be disbursed by Dexus Property Trust. The company has established a proposed record date of 30 June 2026, with the ex-distribution date set for 29 June 2026. Security holders can anticipate receiving their payments on 28 August 2026. The distribution reflects Dexus’s ongoing operational performance within its diverse asset holdings, which include direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and infrastructure investments.

It is crucial for investors to understand that the announced figure represents an estimate. The definitive and actual distribution details for the six-month period to 30 June 2026 will be formally presented and confirmed as part of Dexus’s upcoming full financial year 2026 results announcement. With over four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management, and development, Dexus maintains a proven track record in capital and risk management, aiming to deliver consistent returns for its investor base.